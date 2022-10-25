Week 8 Waiver Wire: Still a few grapes on the vine

Here we are heading into Week 8 and the Waiver Wire continues to be a busy place. Plenty of players you can pick up to help your team through injuries or bye weeks.

Some teams have been hoarding players on their benches and will have to cut them to get through bye weeks. Take advantage of those teams and jump back on the Waiver Wire later in the week. The Chargers and Chiefs are on a bye.

Alright here we go:

RB Gus Edwards (Ravens) (44% Rostered on Yahoo)

Well, here we are on the Ravens RB rollercoaster. One goes down, next man up. The Ravens activated Edwards off the PUP right before game time on Sunday when they placed J.K. Dobbins back on the IR. Instead of taking a back seat to Kenyan Drake (like most of us expected), the Ravens rode the Gus Bus home. He had a modest 36% snap share, with 16 carries and 66 yards and 2 TDs. I would make him a priority with Drake as the handcuff. (61% rostered on Yahoo).

RB Michael Carter (Jets) (67% Rostered on Yahoo)

As I was writing this, James Robinson was traded to the Jets to replace Breece Hall. My intention here was to tell you to make Carter a priority as I figured he would be a weekly RB2 going forward. Now I think Robinson comes in and takes over that early down Breece Hall role, but because Robinson doesn’t have the juice that Hall has, I still expect Carter to have a usable role as Flex option week to week.

RB D’Onta Foreman (Panthers) (50% Rostered on Yahoo)

When the Panthers traded stud RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers the question was who would replace him. My thought was D’Onta Foreman. I didn’t believe they really trusted Chuba Hubbard after his showing last season and so I figured they signed Foreman to be the backup to McCaffrey. When CMC was traded, I planned on telling you to pick up Foreman. I think I was mostly right. Foreman had a 54% snap share with 15 carries for 118 yards; Hubbard had a 46% snap share for 9 carries and 63 yards but he also scored a TD. I’m still putting my money on Foreman out of this duo but Hubbard (36% Rostered on Yahoo) is worth picking up also.

RB Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs) (49% Rostered on Yahoo)

Right before kickoff he was announced as the “starter” I advised people not to force him into your lineup and I was right. He carried the ball 8 times for 43 yards on a 30% snap share. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a 27% snap share and he scored while Jerick McKinnon still had the highest snap share of the three at 44%. I would pick up Pacheco if you can but this appears to be a three headed monster for the foreseeable future.

Stash and Hope RB: Snoop Conner (0% Rostered on Yahoo) now becomes the Handcuff to Travis Etienne.

Other RBs that should be rostered: Dontrell Hillard (12%), Rachaad White (29%), Justice Hill (9%)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Giants) (29% Rostered on Yahoo)

He made the list last week and is back this week. The rookie had an 81% snap share in Week 7. He caught 6 passes on 8 targets for 60 yards. His number will only go up. The Giants are desperate for any WR to step up after a bunch of injuries and ineffectiveness.

WR Van Jefferson (Rams) (7% Rostered on Yahoo)

Jefferson is coming off IR and he joins this Rams team desperate for a downfield threat. They have missed a downfield threat since losing OBJ and Jefferson is capable of being that player. Pick him up, stash on your bench and wait and see how he is used but he could become a Flex option.

WR Marquise Goodwin (Seahawks) (1% Rostered on Yahoo)

Goodwin was forced into action when DK Metcalf was carted off with a knee and he put up 67 yards and 2 TDs. It is unknown how long Metcalf will be out, but the Seahawks have nobody else. Goodwin could be a nice Flex play during that time.

Other WRs that need to be rostered: DeAndre Carter (5%), Parris Campbell (5%), and Robbie Anderson (18%)

TE Harrison Bryant (Browns) (0% Rostered on Yahoo)

Browns TE David Njoku went down in Week 7 with an injury and will be out for an unknown amount of time. Harrison Bryant will step in and be a target favorite for the Jacoby Brissett.

TE Evan Engram (Jaguars) (41% Rostered on Yahoo)

He makes the list again this week as each week he produces double digit fantasy points for the Jaguars. As long as this continues, he gives you what you want in a TE. This isn’t your Giants Evan Engram.

Other TEs that need to be Rostered: Juwan Johnson (3%), Greg Dulcich (12%), Gerald Everett (87%)

QB Sam Ehlinger (Colts) (1% Rostered on Yahoo)

Well here we go, Matt Ryan was benched by the Colts. Enter Sam Ehlinger. In the Pre-Season he had 289 passing yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs. He has to be a refresh to Ryan who has just been very inconsistent.

QB Bailey Zappe (Patroits) (3% Rostered on Yahoo)

Well while writing this, Mac Jones was benched, and Zappe came in and led the team to the endzone. He was the starter while Jones was out injured, and he promptly came back in during Jones first game back. While Jones was out, it felt like Zappe breathed life into this Patriots team. Will see what happens going forward but you could do worse at QB.

Other QBs to look into rostering: Marcus Mariota (29%), and Taylor Heinicke (1%)

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

