Two Tigers, one Indian All-FAC football

A total of three players from McClain and Hillsboro have been named to the 2022 All-Frontier Athletic Conference first team.

Jackson’s Jacob Winters was named the FAC Player of the Year.

For the McClain Tigers, Andrew Potts and Kaden Penwell are first team, All-FAC.

For Hillsboro, Austin Barrett was named first team, All-FAC.

For the Washington Blue Lions, Tanner Lemaster, Aiden “Rocky” Jones, Troy Thompson, Michael Bearden, A.J. Dallmayer and Charles Souther were named first team, All-FAC.

For the Miami Trace Panthers, Garrett Guess, Landen Cope, Bryson Sheets and Cameron Morris were named first team, All-FAC.

For the Chillicothe Cavaliers, Max Lee, Tayvion Galloway, Carter Boltenhouse, Evan Lake and Mason Doughty are first team, All-FAC.

For the Ironmen of Jackson, Cade Wolford, Jake Wood, Eli Broermann, Bo Landrum and Trent Evans complete the All-FAC team.

The above players will be among the student-athletes recognized at the FAC’s upcoming fall sports banquet.

The conference does not name a coach of the year, nor does it have a second team.

