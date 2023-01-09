Tigers overpower East Clinton

GREENFIELD — Dakota Collom had a hot night on his way to 30 points but McClain overpowered East Clinton to the tune of a 62-46 Saturday night victory at Mcclain High School.

The Astros remain winless at 0-12. They will have yet another opportunity to get their first overall and first SBAAC victory when they travel to Williamsburg Tuesday.

McClain notched its second win of the year and improved to 2-10. Both of the Tigers victories have been against Clinton County schools as they beat Clinton-Massie 56-44 in a late December matchup. The Tigers’ next game is an away trip to Chillicothe Friday.

Collom scored 15 of his 30 points in a competitive first half that found the Tigers leading by only six, 26-20. A sizeable McClain student section was in his ear all night, but they were notably shouting “what happened” after each of his few misses in the half. He dropped another 15 in the second half including a 12-point fourth.

“Man, he’s the heart and soul of us. He’s a kid that’s dedicated his whole entire offseason, his whole entire life to the sport. He’s non-replaceable. You can’t replace a kid like that. He’s got a heart of gold and is the best kid you can talk to. He’s one of a kind. It just sucks that I get him for only one year,” said ECHS head coach Clyde Snow.

The Tigers dominated the third quarter, 21-5. East Clinton struggled to get defensive rebounds and Collom was held to just three points in the frame and the Astros found themselves down 47-25.

Excluding the third period, the teams played to a 41-41 tie.

“We just weren’t as intense as we were in the first half,” Snow said.

The Astros woke up and scored their own 21 in the final eight minutes, bringing their fans and bench back into the game. Collom was hot again, but turnovers and missed free throws killed any chance of a true comeback. They were losing by as much as 24 and managed to close that gap to 14.

Dakota Collom scored or assisted on 39 of the Astros’ 46 points.

“I’m not going to use [it] as an excuse, but we went to OT (Friday) night and played a lot of minutes … I guess there was a little fatigue, so that’s on me for not having the guys in shape enough for that,” Snow said.

SUMMARY

Jan 7, 2023

@McClain High School

McClain 62, East Clinton 46

M^10^16^21^15^^62

EC^11^9^5^21^^46

(46) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huff 2-0-0-4 Collom 12-3-3-30 Williams 0-0-1-1 Mad Crowe 1-0-0-2 Lilly 1-0-0-2 Terrell 1-0-0-2 Mess 0-0-0-0 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Max Crowe 0-0-0-0 Gulley 0-0-0-0 Luke 1-1-2-5 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 18-4-6/12-46

(62) McCLAIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Adams 2-0-0-6 Weller 3-1-2-9 Stapleton 1-0-1-3 Cummins 5-3-2-15 Sykes 4-0-0-8 Warren 2-1-2-7 Burdette 0-0-0-0 Wise 0-0-0-0 Potts 3-0-7-13 Edwards 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 21-5-15/25-62

McClain records its second victory of the season