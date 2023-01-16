Barrett, Potts, Penwell earn All-FAC football honors

The First Team, All-FAC football players were honored at the conference’s 2022 fall sports banquet. Pictured are (front, l-r) Landen Cope, Miami Trace; Tayvion Galloway, Mason Doughty, Carter Boltenhouse and Max Lee, all from Chillicothe; Aiden ‘Rocky’ Jones, Michael Bearden and A.J. Dallmayer from Washington; (middle, l-r); Cameron Morris, Miami Trace; Eli Broermann, Jake Wood, Trent Evans and Jacob Winters, all of Jackson; (back, l-r); Bryson Sheets and Garrett Guess of Miami Trace; Austin Barrett, Hillsboro; Andrew Potts and Kaden Penwell of McClain; Bo Landrum, Jackson; Tanner Lemaster, Washington and Cade Wolford, Jackson. Not pictured: Troy Thompson and Charles Souther, Washington and Evan Lake, Chillicothe.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald