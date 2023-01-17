Lady Tigers rally but fall in OT

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Washington Lady Lion basketball teams hosted the McClain Lady Tigers in Frontier Athletic Conference action last Saturday afternoon. Washington jumped out to a 16-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but McClain fought back and forced the game into overtime before dropping a 40-33 decision.

Washington improved to 2-13 overall, 2-6 in the FAC.

McClain fell to 5-10 overall, 3-5 in the conference.

Earlier this season McClain defeated Washington, 37-28.

On Saturday, McClain senior Payton Pryor led with 10 points and junior Lily Barnes scored nine. Sophomore Anna Eikenberry scored seven points and junior Luca Matesic scored six. Barnes and Matesic each had one three-point field goal.

Washington had eight players score, led by senior Natalie Woods with 11 points. Woods hit two three-point field goals. Sophomore Maggi Wall scored eight points (hitting a pair of three-point field goals) and freshman Eliana Racine scored seven.

The Lady Tigers were busy in the final three quarters working their way back from the 13-point first quarter deficit. Washington led 22-12 at halftime and 29-25 after three quarters of play. McClain outscored Washington by four points in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

McClain is slated to host Waverly on Wednesday.

McClain wins jayvee

game against Washington

In the jayvee game Saturday, McClain defeated Washington, 24-17.

Lindsey Hutchinson was the game’s leading scorer for McClain with eight points. She made two of McClain’s three three-point field goals. Leah Lovett scored seven and Brie Cummins scored five for McClain. Cummins had one three-point basket.

Khalia Smith led Washington with six points. Megan Mongold scored five points, including connecting for one three-point field goal. Jada Ryan scored four and Kaithlyn Maquiling had two points for Washington.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 16 6 7 3 8 — 40

Mc 3 9 13 7 1 — 33

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 0-4-4; Megan Mongold 1-0-2; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 1-2-4; Eliana Racine 3-1-7; Megan Sever 1-0-2; Natalie Woods 2 (2)-1-11; Maggi Wall 0 (2)-2-8; Calee Ellars 0-2-2. TOTALS — 8 (4)-12-40. Free throw shooting: 12 of 19 for 63 percent. Woods, 2; Wall, 2.

McCLAIN — Lillie Saunders 0-1-1; Payton Pryor 2-6-10; Luca Matesic 0 (1)-3-6; Jaden McCoy 0-0-0; Haylee Havens 0-0-0; Lily Barnes 1 (1)-4-9; Anna Eikenberry 3-1-7. TOTALS — 6 (2)-15-33. Free throw shooting: 15 of 22 for 68 percent. Three-point field goals: Matesic, Barnes.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

McClain sophomore Anna Eikenberry drives toward the basket during a game earlier this season while by Washington junior Calleigh Wead-Salmi (left) and senior Megan Sever defend.

