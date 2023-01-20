Travis Shaw calls it a career

Former designated hitter and corner infielder Travis Shaw, who played for the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball at age 32 this week.

Shaw is a 2008 graduate of Washington High School where he was a standout baseball player for the Blue Lions.

Shaw was drafted in the 32nd round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of high school by the Boston Red Sox, but decided to go to college at Kent State University instead.

In the 2011 MLB Draft, Boston selected Shaw again, this time in the ninth round. He worked his way up through the minor leagues before being called up to Boston midway through the 2015 season. In 65 games that season, he had 61 hits, 36 RBI, and 13 home runs, batting .270.

According to the Boston Globe, Shaw was given the nickname the “Mayor of Ding Dong City” by popular Red Sox blogger Jared Carrabis, a nickname Shaw embraced, and which followed him the rest of his career.

The following season, he was a regular starter with Boston, playing both first and third base. He ended up hitting .242 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs for the year.

He was traded the following offseason to the Brewers as part of a four-player package deal.

Shaw had a strong start in Milwaukee, especially his 2017 season when he was named Brewers MVP. He batted .273 with 147 hits, 34 doubles, 31 home runs, and 101 RBI during his 2017 campaign.

Shaw later signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays, where he played 50 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

He returned to the Brewers for 56 games in 2021, but he was waived and the Red Sox ended up reacquiring him in August of that season. He played just seven games in 2022 before being designated for assignment.

Shaw finished his eight-year career in the MLB with a .237 career batting average, 114 home runs and 366 RBI.

Shaw released a statement on social media upon his retirement: “For the last 8 years, I’ve been blessed to live out my childhood dreams of playing Major League Baseball, but today, that dream comes to an end! 12 years ago, being a 9th round pick, I would have never imagined what this game provided me. The memories will last a lifetime. To everyone that made an impact on my career (the list is endlessly long), I will be forever indebted to you! As this chapter closes, the only two words that come to mind are THANK YOU!”

Travis Shaw, a 2008 graduate of Washington High School, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball this week. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Travis-Shaw.jpg Travis Shaw, a 2008 graduate of Washington High School, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball this week. Photo by Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

