McClain tops EC softball in opener

GREENFIELD — The McClain softball season opened the season Saturday by coasting to a 10-0 victory over East Clinton in a game that lasted just five innings due to the run role

East Clinton had just two hits, one double each by Jericka Boggs and Alexis Rolfe.

“We made some good plays in the field but missed some throws (that) really put us in the hole,” East Clinton coach Katie Rupp said. “And, of course, our offense needs to the get the bats going.”

Josie Runk was the losing pitcher for East Clinton. She had three strikeouts.

The junior varsity Astros also lost to the Tigers in five innings. Ashlyn Tate was the losing pitcher. Aubrie Simpson pitched “great” in relief, Rupp said.

Abbi Reynolds played well defensively, Rupp noted.

Megan Hadley, Emily Peacock, Reynolds, Lillian Fair and Carole Vinesse had hits for East Clinton.

