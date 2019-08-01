Veterans donate to KAMP Dovetail

SATH (Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped) thank the veterans’ biker group “A Forgotten Few” for their donation of $1,000 to KAMP Dovetail. The AFF group held a Poker Run on June 15 to raise funds for KAMP. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of some very special kids!

