Judith Lynn “Nan” Smith, 80, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at home.

She was born July 19, 1941, in Fayette Co., Ohio, the daughter of Roy G. and Wanda (Spencer) Bell.

Judy retired from Hoover Universal/Johnson Controls in Greenfield, and later helped out at Robbins Village Florist. She was a member of VFW Post 4736 and FOE 1325.

She is survived by one daughter, Susie (Chuck) Scharenberg of Greenfield; one grandson, Caleb Scharenberg (Megan Arnold) of Greenfield; one great-grandson, Raidan; one brother, Dale Bell of Washington C.H.; many nieces and nephews including Debbie Jenkins, D.J. (Kristy) Jenkins, Jennifer (Tommy) West, Chris (Mike) Mickle and David (Kim) Hamilton; four special friends, Patsy Harmon, Della Bates, Jenny Knisley and David Scharenberg; a special young man she was fond of, Hayden Highley of Greenfield; and many other special people in her life.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Kerry “Termite” Bell, Danny Bell, Billy Bell and Joe Bell; two sisters, Roianne “Annie” Dawes and Beverly Hamilton; two sisters-in-law, Janet Bell and Bonnie Bell; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.