Hello! How many of you use an air fryer? I just got one recently and mostly I use it to heat up my pizza. I am telling you, if you have left over pizza, put it in the air fryer the next day and it is delicious.

I was looking for something else to fix in my air fryer and I came across this recipe a friend had made. Air Fryer Onion Rings — don’t they look delicious. And I love onion rings. Let’s see, not too many ingredients , prep time 10 minutes, perfect. Let’s make them.

The only ingredient I am going to leave out is the cayenne pepper. I don’t want my onion rings spicy, but you might, so I will leave it up to you. I have everything to make these onion rings except buttermilk. So, I am going to the store to get some and make these crispy onion rings. I can’t wait. Let me know what you all think.

My next food to make in my air fryer is chicken wings.

I hope you enjoy this recipe. I will be back to tell you how good they are. Have a great week. Please send your favorite recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456 and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

AIR FRYER

ONION RINGS

Ingredients

1 large sweet onion

2/3 cup flour

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 eggs

2/3 cup buttermilk

2 cups Panko bread crumbs

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons cornmeal (optional)

Instructions

1. Peel the onion and cut it into half-inch thick slices. Separate the slices.

2. Combine flour, salt and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Whisk egg and buttermilk in a second bowl. Toss bread crumbs, oil and cornmeal in a third bowl.

3. Dip each onion into the egg mixture and then into the flour mixture. Dip it back into the egg mixture and finally into the bread crumb mixture, pressing to adhere.

4. Once all the rings are coated, spray each with with cooking spray. Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees.

5. Place onion rings in the air fryer in a single layer and cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until crisp on the outside.

6. Remove from the air fryer and sprinkle with seasoning salt.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.