George L. Bennett, 65, of Chillicothe, formerly of Hillsboro, died on Saturday evening, March 19, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

He was born on Sunday, July 1, 1956, in Highland County, the son of the late Kenneth Bennett and Wanda Howland Simpson.

He married the former Darlene Miller, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 20, 2019.

He is survived by his seven children, Utalcia Thatcher of Chillicothe, David (Christy) Bennett of Hilliard, Stacy Bennett of Baltimore, Ohio, Jeff Ketring of Loveland, Robert (Crista) Delph II of Monroe, Louisiana, Dena (Larry) Hamilton of Plain City and Leigh Delph of Greenfield; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, five sisters, Georgia Hawkins of Greenfield, Lisa Linton of Greenfield, Sue Hess of Cincinnati, Bobby Jo Van Hooser of Greenfield and Donna Hughes of Greenfield; and four brothers, David (Kathy) Bennett of Georgia, Daniel (Tangy) Bennett of Bainbridge, Gary Simpson of Greenfield and Jesse Bennett of Missouri.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Davis.

George worked many years in construction and later started his own business, Bennett Construction. He was a member of the Greenfield Eagles Aerie 1325 and the Greenfield VFW. He loved to fish, hunt, camp, be outdoors and listen to music.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with the Rev. Larry Dillard officiating. Following the service, George will be laid to rest next to his wife, Darlene, in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Friends can visit with George’s family on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

