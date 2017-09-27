FHS students attend leadership summit

Teen leaders from across the state shared ideas on solving problems faced by their peers while encouraging participation in community-based events during the 78th Teen Leadership-Service Summit at the Horseshoe Leadership Center in St. George, W.Va.

In addition to participating in traditional camp activities where teamwork and communication are at the forefront, the students engage in dialogue and debate on policy issues including education, drug and alcohol addiction, the environment, and the economy. The students have opportunities during the school year to formally present their thoughts and ideas during the YLA Model United Nations event and the annual Youth in Government weekend at the Statehouse in Columbus.

Students who have previously been elected to officer positions have the opportunity to cultivate leadership and team-building skills. Others plan year-long activities for their local youth organizations, emphasizing volunteerism and community service.

Attending the Leadership Summit from Fairfield High School in Leesburg was Garrett Irvin and Phoenix Taylor. They were sponsored by the YLA Ohio Forty-Eight Pioneers Program.

Leadership Summit sponsors include local service organizations, churches, community foundations/organizations, the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association (YLA), corporations, individual and private donors. Summit information is available at YLA’s website www.yla-youthleadership.org, or by calling 304-478-2481.

Submitted by Sharon Cassidy, administrative coordinator, Horseshoe Leadership Center.

