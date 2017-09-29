ODOT seeks public input on Careytown Road project

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9’s Planning and Engineering Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on County Road 10 in Highland County.

It is proposed to replace the structure over Clear Creek on Careytown Road at the 1.62-mile marker, between Welcome Road and Grabill Road, in Liberty Township. The project includes replacing the existing three-span bridge with a single-span, prestressed concrete box beam structure on reinforced concrete pile abutments.

The project will require approximately 0.975 acres of permanent and 0.061 acres of temporary right of way; however, no homes or businesses will be removed as a result. A closure of the route during construction is anticipated.

Additional information, including a complete description, maps and plans sheets, is available online at www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D09/Pages/Public-Involvement-Process.aspx. Issues the public may wish to comment on include the effect on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources.

Written comments should be submitted by Oct. 13, 2017, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 or email: greg.manson@dot.state.oh.us.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.