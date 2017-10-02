Historical society releases new book

The Highland County Historical Society has announces the release of its latest book, “The Hillsboro Story.” Originally written by Elsie J. Ayres in 1957 for the Hillsboro sesquicentennial and reprinted with the permission of Ayres’ only living child, Arlene, the book has been enlarged both in physical dimensions and number of pages. Through the collaboration of Christopher Duckworth, the grandson of Ed Ayres, and John Glaze, the book has been brought up to date with the addition of annotations of the current occupants of many of the places listed in the book since so much has changed in the 60 years since initial publication. In addition, numerous photographs have been added to the volume, many of which have been rarely seen. The book sells for $19.50 plus tax and is available only from the gift shop at Highland House Museum. The museum is open from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

