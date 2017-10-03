Leeesburg library’s latest

Hugh book sale – come join the minions in support of the Leesburg Branch Library by buying books. The sale runs Monday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 14. Nothing is over $1. Teachers and librarians receive a 25 percent discount when they buy $20 or more. There are books for all ages and taste.

Listed below are some of the upcoming programs at the Leesburg Branch Library:

Storytime is hosted by Miss Sheri on Thursdays for at 10 a.m. for children 6 to 36 months and at 10:30 a.m. for children 3 to 5 years. Here are October’s storytimes:

Oct. 5 – World Smile Day

Oct. 12 – Fire Safety (Firemen & their Truck will be here)

Oct. 19 – Frankie the Blankie (bring a blankie or stuffed animal)

Oct. 26 – Halloween (wear your costume).

Winter Reading Program: Sign-up starts Monday, Oct. 16. Library card must be in good standing (no fines or fees) to participate. Just read and report on 10 books between Oct. 16 and Nov. 26 to receive your golden ticket to the Winter Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will be entertainment, prizes and fun food. Full details are available at the front desk.

Pumpkin (card stock) Decorating Contest – Pick up your pumpkin at the front desk (supplies are limited), decorate it any way you please and return it by Thursday, Oct. 26. There will be prizes for: Scariest Pumpkin, Funniest Pumpkin, Most Creatively Decorated Pumpkin and the Luckiest Pumpkin (randomly selected). Library card must be in good standing (no fines or fees) to participate.

Beggar’s Night – Please join us at the Leesburg Branch Library for treats (not tricks). Treats will be handed out Oct. 26 only from 6-7 .pm.

Knit Together is every Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The RRR adult reading group meets Thursday, Oct. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Melinda J. McGee is the Leesburg Library Branch manager.