McClain FFA members compete in soils contests

Twenty-six members of the McClain FFA recently participated in the Rural and Urban Soils Contest. The rural team placed first at county and second in the district. The ag team that competed at the district was composed of Caitlin Willis (5th), Braden Goldsberry (8th), Josie Crabtree (13th), Alex Snyder (27th), Caleb Cook (38th) and Justin Hall (59th). The urban team placed first in county and the district with a team composed of Garrett Brewer (1st), Bryn Karnes (2nd), Cierra Bolender( 3rd), Ethan Cockerill (9th), Emily Jones (13th) and Kyle Wyatt (20th). Soil judging opens the doors of opportunity to students who will be pursuing a job in structural engineering or the agriculture industry.

