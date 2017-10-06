Highland County 2017 Junior Fair results

The following are results from the 2017 Highland County Junior Fair as submitted by the Highland County Extension Office:

VETERINARY SCIENCE

Vet 1-From A to Z – First place trophy, Makenzie Morgan, Concord Junior

Farmers.

Vet 3-On the Cutting Edge – First place trophy, Katie Kirk, Highland County Unlimited.

4-H Veterinary Science Overall – First place trophy, Katie Kirk, Vet 3-On the Cutting Edge, Highland County Unlimited; second place rosette, Mackenzie Morgan, Vet 1-From A to Z, Concord Junior Farmers.

CREATIVE WRITING AND REPORTING

The Writer in You – First, Grace Matthew, Highland Harvesters.

OVERALL CREATIVE WRITING – Grace Matthew, Highland Harvesters.

LEADERSHIP

Club Leadership – First, Kurt Hamilton, Highland County Junior Leaders; second, Larkyn Parry, Highland County Junior Leaders; third, Lawton Parry, Highland County Junior Leaders.

Diversity: The Source of Our Strength – First, Sara Newsome, Fab Five.

My Hands to Larger Service – First, Brittney Howard, Highland County Unlimited.

Leadership Road Trip – First, Logan Cummings, Highland County Junior Leaders.

Pantry Panic! – First, Breanna Fender, Barnyard Bunch.

Finding Your Voice – First, Brooklyn Baldwin, Highland Harvesters.

Leadership Master – First, Ryan Matthews, Highland County Junior Leaders.

4-H SPECIAL INTEREST OVERALL (Vet, Self Determined, Leadership)

First, Sara Newsome, Diversity: The Source of Our Strength, Fab Five; second, Samantha Fender, Self-Determined American Sign Language, Barnyard Bunch; third, Ryan Matthews, Leadership Master, Highland County Junior Leaders; fourth, Katie Kirk, Vet 3: On the Cutting Edge, Highland County Unlimited; fifth, Otis Cockerill, Self-Determined Soil Project, Fab Five; honorable mention, Noel Brook, Self-Determined Painting, Highland County Unlimited; honorable mention, Brooklyn Baldwin, Finding Your Voice, Highland Harvesters; honorable mention,Bryn Karns, Self-Deterirmined Camp Counseling, Highland County Junior Leaders; honorable mention, Kurt Hamilton, Club Leadership, Highland County Junior Leaders.

JUNIOR FAIR FLOWER,

HOUSEPLANT EXHIBITS

Outstanding Floral Display (Bouquets and/or Arrangements) – First place trophy, Lauren Grover, bouquets, Marshall Junior Farmers; second place rosette, Kyah Chaney, bouquets, Canine Commanders.

Outstanding Perennial – First place trophy, Jayah Chaney, three perennials, Girl Scout Troop 134; second place rosette, Jayah Chaney, Girl Scout Troop 134.

Outstanding Annual – First place trophy, Lauren Grover, three annuals, Marshall Junior Farmers; second place rosette, Lana Grover, five annuals, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Outstanding Houseplants – First place trophy, Addyston Knauff, arrangement, Girl Scout Troop 134; second place rosette, Addston Knauff, houseplants, Girl Scout Troop 134.

Overall Flower and Plant Exhibit – First place trophy, Lauren Grover, bouquets, Marshall Junior Farmers; second place rosette, Lauren Grover, three annuals, Marshall Junior Farmers.

ROPE

Not Just Knots – First, Saxen Wilkin, Fantastics.

4-H ENGINEERING

Starting Up – First, Kaylee Butler-Fife, Ag-N-Stuff.

Tractor Operations – First, Lane Cluff, Lucky Green,.

Moving Out – First, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

ATV Safety – First, Hunter Henderson, SImply Pygmies Plus; second, Logan McCoppin, Blue Ribbon Champs.

OUTSTANDING 4-H ENGINEERING – Matthew Gossett – Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

WELDING

Arcs and Sparks – First, James Ogden, Clover Leaf Clippers; second, Austin Pendell, Fur, Feather and Friends; third, Jacob Artledge, Clover Leaf Clippers.

OUTSTANDING 4-H WELDING – James Ogden, Clover Leaf Clippers.

ELECTRICITY

Magic of Electricity – First, John Miller, Premier Showmen.

Investigating Electricity – First, Evan Fender, Barnyard Bunch.

Science Fun with Electricity – First, Sara Newsome, Fab Five.

OUTSTANDING 4-H ELECTRIC EXHIBIT – Sara Newsome, Science Fun with Electricity, Fab Five.

SCIENCE FUN

Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry – First, Makenzie Arnold, Blue Ribbon Champs.

OUTSTANDING 4-H JUNIOR LEADERS

Outstanding JL – Cole Newsome, Highland County Junior Leaders.

Outstanding JL – Wyatt Harris, Highland County Junior Leaders.

Ivor Jones Citizenship Award – Cayla Bratton, Concord Junior Farmers.

WOOD PROJECTS

Class 1, Lot 1 – Nail Box – First, Gabrielle Elmore, Hillsboro FFA; second, Kaleb Thomas, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Class 1, Lot 17 – Med. Misc. Woodworking Project – First, Ryan Mathews, table top, Fairfield FFA.

Metal Projects

Class 2, Lot 4 – Welding Project – Small – First, Zach Gregory, yard ornament, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; second, Eric Felts, strainer, Lynchburg FCCLA.

Class 2, Lot 5 – Welding Project – Medium – First, Dale Back, hitch, Fairfield FFA.

Class 2, Lot 7 – Misc. Metal Project – First, Dale Back, flower hook, Fairfield FFA; second, Phoenix Taylor, flower hook, Fairfield FFA.

Mechanical Projects

Class 4, Lot 9 – Misc. Mechanical Project – First, Dale Back, pulling sled, Fairfield FFA; second, Austin Thompson, peddle tractor, Fairfield FFA.