Adena’s Family Medicine – Main Campus Clinic open

Adena’s Family Medicine – Main Campus is now open at the north entrance of Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. The clinic is part of Adena’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program, where physician residents training in the GME Family Medicine program deliver quality patient care.

The new clinic is located inside the Adena Health & Wellness Center, 4461 SR 159, Suite A, immediately on the right after entering the Adena campus from SR 159.

“Having our Family Medicine Residency Clinic located in its own location creates an environment that mirrors what residents are likely to experience in their future practices,” said Dr. Edward Onusko, Family Medicine Residency Program director. “Our residents will be actively involved in managing the practice, which includes continually finding ways to better serve our patients.”

While a teaching environment for the physician residents, the Adena Family Medicine – Main Campus clinic provids a full spectrum of primary care for patients of all ages – from new borns to seniors. The clinic is staffed by family care physician residents and attending physicians with decades of experience are onsite to provide oversight and advice to those in training. Every patient has the benefit of having both a physician resident and an attending physician, giving patients twice the level of care in one visit.

The newly-renovated clinic offers patients better access to primary care, with onsite parking and ease of access in and out of the facility and Adena’s campus. The clinic also includes space for physicians to hold group meetings and areas for group education sessions for patients with similar health care needs, such as managing diabetes.

The clinic will host a free open house on Dec. 13 from 3-6 p.m. for the community to tour the new facility and meet the physicians and staff. The first 100 people to attend the open house will receive a special giveaway item.

Adena Family Medicine – Main Campus Clinic accepts most insurances and Medicaid. To schedule an appointment, patients may call 740-779-4900.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.

