Highland County travel report

The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

SR 28 is closed in the community of East Monroe for a bridge replacement project. The project site is located between Barger Road and Martinsburg Road, approximately 2.5 miles east of Leesburg, and throughout construction motorists will be detoured SR 771 and SR 138. The route is scheduled to be open by mid-December.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, ODOT District 9.