Lynchburg library hosting Salatin Semester

The Lynchburg Public Library and Handfuls of Clover Farm are sponsoring the Salatin Semester beginning Monday, Jan. 22 from 6-8 p.m. This class is limited to 20 participants and is 12 sessions long.

Call 937-364-2511 in order to preregister.

This multimedia production conveys the Salatin family’s methods of profitable diversified farming. Joel Salatin presents his farming system in professional edited, live-cut video, engaging audio, and in a detail-rich reference guide.

Polyface Farm services more than 5,000 families, 10 retail outlets, and 50 restaurants through on-farm sales and metropolitan buying clubs with salad bar beef, pastured poultry, eggmobile eggs, pigaerator pork, forage-based rabbits, pastured turkey and forestry products using relationship marketing.

Salatin will share decades of hard-learned lessons and advice about: pastured broilers, pastured layers (feathernets and eggmobiles, salad bar beef, pigaerator pork, irrigation and fencing, on-farm processing, relationship marketing, multi-use infrastructure, ideal farm layout, leasing farms and adding subcontractors.

Submitted by Ted Rosenmayer, SVP/recruiting, Breezeway Corporation.