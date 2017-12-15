Bell Gardens a top senior living provider

Bell Gardens has been recognized by Senior Advisor.com as one of the top providers for senior living for 2018 in Ohio. “This is extremely satisfying, said Michael Bradford, Bell Gardens executive director. “This award validates the hard work, dedication and service that Bell Gardens staff has provided to seniors in the area. Senior Advisor rates all senior living facilities across the country and evaluates practices as well as reviews for residents and family members. This award is given annually to senior living providers and there is very strong competition in the area that Bell Gardens services. I am extremely proud of all the staff here at Bell Gardens Place, and thankful for all the hard work they do every day.” Bell Gardens staff members and residents are pictured earlier this year during a proclamation signing.

