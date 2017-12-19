Oglesby awarded Ohio State scholarships

Meredith Oglesby, of Hillsboro, has been selected to receive scholarships from the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University.

Oglesby, an agricultural communication major, was awarded the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Fund, the George E. Ruff State Officer Scholarship, the Hudson 4-H Memorial Fund, the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame Junior Fair Board Scholarship Endowment Fund, the Robert A. and Dorothy M. Hodson Family 4-H Scholarship Endowment Fund and the William M. and Darlene Aldrige Agriculture Scholarship Fund in CFAES for the 2017-18 academic year.

Each year, CFAES awards undergraduate students approximately $2.1 million in scholarships. This year, students in the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership received $253,721 through CFAES college and department scholarships.

The agricultural communication major at Ohio State prepares its students to plan, develop and implement a communication campaign, using visual media, writing and editing. Students study crisis communication, graphic design, marketing and journalism so they can spread the word about agriculture.

For additional information on the agricultural communication major or how you can make a financial contribution to student scholarships, visit acel.osu.edu.

Submitted by Emily Wickham, Ohio State University Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership.

