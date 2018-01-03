Adena welcomes first baby of the 2018

Adena Health System has announced its first baby of the new year. The infant, a girl, arrived on Jan. 1, 2018 at 4:25 a.m.

Nova Reign Chaney is the daughter of Caleb and Kristen Chaney of Chillicothe. The newborn weighed-in at 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and she is 20.5 inches long.

“We knew there was a chance we could have her on New Year’s Day, but it was a little past my due date so you never know for sure,” explained Kristen. “It was a nice little surprise.”

Per tradition, Adena’s New Year’s Baby was presented with a basket of baby items, gift cards and toys, donated by the Adena Women’s Board.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

