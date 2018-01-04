Adena offers new heartburn treatment

Think about the last time you had heartburn. While easy to dismiss, heartburn is a symptom of acid reflux and long-term effects can lead to much larger health issues if left untreated. If you are experiencing heartburn more than once a week, it may be time to talk to your doctor.

Adena Health System now offers a new breakthrough procedure to effectively treat patients suffering from chronic regurgitation of acid from the stomach into the lower esophagus known as GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). Undiagnosed, the long-term effects of GERD can result in what is known as Barrett’s esophagus, where tissue in the tube connecting your mouth and stomach (esophagus) is replaced by tissue similar to the intestinal lining. Barrett’s esophagus is also associated with an increased risk of developing esophageal cancer.

Adena’s new Medtronic Barrx radiofrequency ablation (RFA) treatment effectively treats Barrett’s esophagus by removing precancerous cells with heat. Clinical studies show the system reduces the risk of Barrett’s esophagus progressing to esophageal cancer by more than 90 percent.

“Acid reflex disease is a common disorder affecting 25 to 35 percent of the U.S. population,” said Adena Gastroenterology Specialist Waheed Gul. “Within that, 10 to 20 percent of patients with acid reflex develop Barrett’s. In the past, our patients with Barrett’s esophagus had to travel to Columbus and other nearby metropolitan cities for treatment. Now this treatment is provided here at Adena close to their homes.”

Esophageal cancer is the fastest growing cancer in the United States. Many patients with Barrett’s esophagus experience no symptoms because their GERD medication relieves those symptoms. The key to surviving esophageal cancer is early detection and treatment of Barrett’s esophagus. Adena’s Barrx RFA system reduces the risk of Barrett’s esophagus progressing to esophageal cancer.

The Medtronic Barrx RFA system is an outpatient procedure that is done in less than 30 minutes. To learn more about Adena’s new RFA system or to schedule an appointment, call Adena Gastroenterology at 740-779-8530. For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.