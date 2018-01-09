Posted on by

Local native joins Ohio Farm Bureau


Ashley Kasler, of Athens, has been named organization director for Ohio Farm Bureau. She will work with leaders and members of the Athens-Meigs, Gallia and Lawrence County Farm Bureaus as they address issues important to members and their communities.

Kasler grew up on a crop and livestock farm in Highland County. She obtained an associate’s degree from Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute and a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University. She received both the state and American farmer degrees from FFA. Prior to joining Farm Bureau, she was employed by Heimerl Farms and was active with the Athens-Meigs Farm Bureau as a board member.

She and her husband, Brent, farm with his family and are the parents of a young daughter. They attend Christ Community Wesleyan Church in Albany and are members of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association and American Angus Association.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities.

