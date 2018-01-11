Fayette Hospice joins Ohio’s Hospice partnership

Hospice of Fayette County has announced plans to join Ohio’s Hospice, a strategic partnership committed to sustaining not-for-profit, community-based hospice care in Ohio.

Hospice of Fayette County, based in Washington C.H., is a not-for-profit hospice which has been serving patients in Fayette and the surrounding counties since 1987. Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014 and again in 2017. It was also selected in 2016 for the Hospice Honors program, recognizing hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

Ohio’s Hospice was established in 2013 as a collaboration of Hospice of Dayton, Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties and Hospice of Miami County to ensure the long-term success of the shared mission of serving more patients and their families with even higher levels of hospice care. Since then, the affiliation has expanded to include Hospice of Central Ohio, Community Mercy Hospice, LifeCare Hospice and Community Care Hospice.

Now, along with the other affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice, Hospice of Fayette County will deliver:

• More visits and direct care to patients than any other regional hospice provider;

• More resources to provide care to patients and their families like spiritual care, respiratory therapy, massage, occupational, bereavement and art therapies;

• More support by serving patients wherever they call home, in every care setting, including extended care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospice houses and hospital in-patient settings.

Hospice of Fayette County Board of Directors Chair Gwynne Gibson said, “Our board and staff are excited to be affiliating with Ohio’s Hospice. With the strength of this non-profit affiliation behind us, we are confident that our ‘hometown hospice’ will be even more successful in caring for the patients we are privileged to serve. We are pleased that now we will not only be Hospice of Fayette County and also a part of this strong and caring mission-driven organization.”

“The affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice together set the standard for end-of-life care in the state,” saod Ohio’s Hospice Board Chair Greg Toman. “Our shared expertise and commitment to quality are evident in the sheer number of resources devoted to patient care, not to making a profit where many competitors focus. Working, sharing and planning together creates for stronger community hospices and enhances the quality of care and services in the communities we serve.”

“Together, the affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice will set the highest standard of care to ensure Ohioans have access to world class end-of-life and palliative care. Each affiliate is strengthened by sharing resources and is enabled to respond to the increasing regulatory challenges and a declining reimbursement environment,” said Kent Anderson, president and CEO of Ohio’s Hospice. “By expanding our strategic partnership, we continue to grow, protect jobs and maintain strong partnerships with local partners.”

Ohio’s Hospice is an affiliation of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices.

Counties served by Ohio’s Hospice affiliates include Adams, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Coshocton, Darke, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Knox, Licking, Logan, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, Pike, Preble, Ross, Shelby, Warren and Wayne counties.

Submitted by Craig Schrolucke, senior director of mission engagement and communication, Ohio’s Hospice.