Adena working to combat flu

Adena Health System, like many health systems and hospitals nationwide, is currently experiencing high volumes of patients with Influenza (flu). Due to the increased severity of the illness, Adena is proactively working to protect its patients, visitors, employees and community members.

Since Dec. 4, 2017, Adena has seen a dramatic spike in reported flu cases with 289 of which 40 resulted in the patient being admitted to an Adena hospital.

“Flu levels are increasing throughout our region, so we are asking that everyone continue to take steps to help keep themselves and others healthy over this flu season,” said Adena Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Fortney. “The flu can cause serious complications, so we are working to minimize the spread of respiratory infections.”

Protecting Against the Flu

• Get the flu vaccine.

• When possible, avoid or limit contact with sick people.

• Frequent hand washing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

• Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing to limit the spread of the virus.

• Staying home from work, school or social events if you have flu-like symptoms.

• If you have flu-like symptoms that are severe and persistent, contact your health care provider.

Flu Shot Clinics

Adena offers many flu shot clinics, making it easy for you and your family to get vaccinated. Most of the time, your insurance company will cover the cost of a yearly flu shot. If you wish to schedule a visit for a flu vaccination, contact your doctor’s office, or call 740-779-FIND to get established with a doctor at a time and location that is convenient for you. Adena offers walk-in flu clinics at Adena Health Center – Circleville, the Clinic at Walmart (Chillicothe) and Adena Regional Medical Center Pharmacy. No appointment is needed.

Adena requires all employees who work for the health system to get their annual flu vaccine. This allows patients and visitors to feel confident that everyone at Adena is doing their part to keep patients safe.

Visitor Restrictions

To protect patients and the communities Adena serves, Adena Health System hospitals are limiting visitor access during the traditional flu season which runs through March. The temporary visitor restriction affects Adena Regional Medical Center, Adena Greenfield Medical Center and Adena Pike Medical Center.

The temporary visitor restriction includes no visitation by anyone who is experiencing any flu-like symptoms such as:

• Fever or feeling feverish/chills

• Cough

• Sore Throat

• Runny or Stuffy Nose

• Muscle or Body Aches

• Headaches

• Fatigue (tiredness)

Fortney added, “In some instances family members and friends visiting our hospitals, clinics and offices do not realize they are sick. People can be contagious with the flu 24 hours before they show any symptoms of being ill. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and assistance in helping us reduce the spread of the flu virus.”

Flu Prevention Stations

Visitors may take advantage of cough etiquette stations located throughout the hospitals in waiting areas and entrances. The stations include personal protective equipment, such as hand sanitizer and face masks.

