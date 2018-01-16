Adena rated 4-star by Hospital Compare

Adena Regional Medical Center has earned a 4-star hospital rating, according to the consumer-oriented website Hospital Compare.

Hospital Compare provides information on how well hospitals provide recommended care to their patients. This information can help consumers make informed decisions about where to go for health care. Hospital Compare allows consumers to select multiple hospitals and directly compare performance measure information related to heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, surgery and other conditions. These results are organized by: general information, survey of patients’ experiences, timely and effective care, complications, re-admissions and deaths, use of medical imaging and payment and value of care.

“Adena Regional Medical Center’s recognition as a 4-star hospital by Hospital Compare has significant impact when we talk about Adena being top-of-mind and the first choice for health care for patients and their families,” said Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO. “This distinction sets us apart from other health systems and hospitals in the region and is a testament to the quality of services our physicians and caregivers provide.”

Hospital Compare was created through the efforts of Medicare and the Hospital Quality Alliance (HQA). The HQA was a public-private collaboration established in December 2002 to promote reporting on hospital quality of care. HQA consists of organizations that represent consumers, hospitals, providers, employers, accrediting organizations and federal agencies. The HQA effort was intended to make it easier for consumers to make informed health care decisions and to support efforts to improve quality in U.S. hospitals.

To access the Hospital Compare website, visit www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare. For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.