SSCC speaker addresses overcoming failure

Guest speaker Daryl R. Privott, Ph.D., will present “Six Blocks: Learning How to Overcome Failure in Today’s World” from 9-10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, on the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

The event is free and open to the public.

Failure is inevitable in life and Privott will explain how critical it is we overcome these challenges and use them to our advantage. Failure can bring fear, anxiety and stress into our lives, which in turn may cause us to give up on the task we want to accomplish. Privott explains how important it is to remember that no one is perfect and we all face challenges in life.

Plan to attend this hour-packed session to learn how you can train yourself to overcome the challenges you face and use them to your advantage.

Privott is an assistant professor in the Adult & Higher Education Program housed in the Foundational & Graduate Studies in Education Department at Morehead State University. Prior to his appointment as assistant professor, he served in many professional roles, including working in federal, city, higher education, and private sector organizations. Many of his positions have been in facilities managements, campus management, infrastructure management and operations. Some highlights include managing higher education campuses, university libraries, working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Washington, D.C., and working as a sign language interpreter.

A first-generation college graduate, Privott holds a Bachelor’s of Science Professional (BSP) degree in Industrial Technology, a Master’s in Public Administration (MPA), and a Ph.D. in Education Leadership/Higher Education Administration.

His research interests are higher education administration, higher education law, higher education facilities management, first-generation college students and graduates, adult education, resiliency, race and ethics. He has published in the areas of leadership, sexual assault, adult education and higher education law.

Funding for this event is made possible through the Carl D. Perkins Grant. To learn more about the Feb. 2 speaking event, contact Amy McClellan at 1-800-628-7722, ext. 2785, or amcclellan@sscc.edu.

Submitted by Kris Cross, SSCC director of public relations.