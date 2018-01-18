New Year fun at the Hillsboro library

A new year is an ideal opportunity to try something new and at the Highland County District Library there are numerous opportunities to do just that.

With resolutions a popular way to start of the new year, the library is giving the community a way to kick-start those goals. Library circulation supervisor Lyn Tone said, “I’m excited for people to get the chance to make changes and start out [the year] fresh.”

A three-month program series, called “New Year, New You” will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. with a presentation on exercise hosted by the Highland County YMCA. The next program, set for Monday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m., will highlight healthy eating and will be hosted by a local nutritionist. The “New Year, New You” series will conclude on Thursday, March 22 at 6 p.m., with instructions on stress relief from a local yoga instructor.

These programs are being held in conjunction with the library’s “Dump Your Rump” fitness challenge, during which librarians and patrons will compete to see who can lose the most weight. Visit the library’s Facebook page to see the total pounds lost each week.

In addition to special start-of-the-year activities, the library is also continuing to host its usual monthly programs. For kids, there is: Lego Club, held every other Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and story time, held every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for ages 2 and under and at 11:30 a.m. for ages 3-5.

Teens can come to the library’s Fandom and Write-Away clubs. The Fandom Club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month. The Write-Away Club meets on the third Wednesday, also at 5:30 p.m.

There are also adult sections of those clubs. Both meet at 5:30 p.m. The adult Fandom and Write-Away clubs meet once a month, on Mondays. In addition, the library also hosts a Page-to-Screen Book Club, which meets once a month on Saturdays.

Club meeting times can vary, depending on other library events. All club times are featured in monthly videos on both the library’s Facebook page and the library’s access channel.

Copy/cataloger Sarah Allen described the clubs, saying that there’s something for nearly every interest.

“The Fandom Club is basically a way for people who love pop culture to come together and talk about the things they love, from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Harry Potter’ and from comic books to ‘Doctor Who.’”

She said that the Write-Away Club is designed for local writers to have a place to discuss the craft, share their work, and get feedback.

“It’s a relatively new club, but we’ve got a variety of people involved in it,” Allen said. “Some are people who write as a hobby, others are people who write with goals of publication, and others are people who have been published before. The club members are also interested in a variety of topics, from novels to short fiction to nonfiction.”

The Page-to-Screen Book Club, Allen added, is another opportunity for people to get together and share ideas.

“We held a poll a while back about possible book club themes,” Allen said. “The favorite was one that focused on books that have been made into movies.”

The club has already read “Jurassic Park,” “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Skipping Christmas.” January’s book is Kathryn Stockett’s “The Help.”

“Anyone interested in reading the book can find it at the front desk,” Allen added.

The club will meet on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m.

“We’re really excited to give people the opportunity to try new things and to get together and just have fun,” Allen said.

To learn more about these programs and others, search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Allen, Highland County District Library.