Welder, McKinney form surgical partnership

Highland District Hospital has announced the addition of Dr. Linda Welder of the East Surgical Group in Hillsboro to the Highland District Hospital Professional Services Corporation, and welcomes a new partner, Dr. Craig McKinney.

Welder has been an established, board certified general surgeon in Hillsboro and has been performing surgeries and seeing patients at Highland District Hospital since 1984. She has served as the chief of staff for the Highland District Hospital Medical Staff Executive Committee and currently serves as the chief of surgery.

McKinney is also a board certified general surgeon and joins Welder’s longstanding practice with more than 15 years of surgical experience.

Both Welder and McKinney graduated from Duke University with their undergraduate degrees and completed their degrees in medicine from the University of Pittsburgh and Howard University College of Medicine, respectively. Their combined practice, Surgical Associates of Highland County, will be accepting new patients for all general surgery needs.

Their office is located at 1404 N. High St., Suite A, Hillsboro. Contact the office at 937-393-9494, to schedule a consultation.

Submitted by Ashlee D. Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.

McKinney http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_McKinney-mug.jpg McKinney Welder http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Welder-mug.jpg Welder