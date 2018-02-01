The Eastern Council of the Cardinal Land Conservancy will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Law Office of Rachel Triplett, 109 E. Grant Ave., Georgetown. The Cardinal Land Conservancy is a non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve natural habitats, waterways and productive lands in southwest Ohio by working with individuals, families and communities. The Eastern Council promotes this mission in Brown, Adams and Highland counties, works with local landowners and gives in-put to the Cardinal Board on policies and projects. If you are interested in preserving your land, helping with the group’s efforts or just learning more about land preservation, you are encouraged to attend the meeting. For more information, call Pat Hornschemeier at 513-752-0647 or Andy Dickerson at 513-752-2828. Shown in the photo is the Hiatt farm in Penn Township, Highland County, preserved as farmland forever through the Cardinal Land Conservancy.

