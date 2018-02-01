College education news

Brianna Osborne, of Lynchburg, a graduate of Batavia High School majoring in psychology and criminal justice, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Baldwin Wallace University. Students who receive at least a 3.6 GPA for seven or more graded hours in a single semester are named to the dean’s list.

Brittney Brown, the daughter of Tina Brown of Hillsboro, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cedarville University, where she is a junior majoring in social studies education. To be named to the dean’s list a student must earn a 3.5 GPA for the semester and be carrying at least 12 semester hours.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the first semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Hillsboro residents Emma Jacky and Caleb Kozuszek are on the list.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the first semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Highland County residents named to the list include: Taylor Bowles of Greenfield, Vanessa McGinnis of Hillsboro, Luke Gallimore of Hillsboro, Carrie Pickering of Leesburg, Emma Jacky of Hillsboro, Caleb Kozuszek of Hillsboro.

The following local students made the University of Dayton fall 2017 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester: Dallas Debruin of Greenfield, Lane Frost of Leesburg and Emily Shanahan of Hillsboro.

Wittenberg University regularly recognizes students who maintain high educational standards. These students maintained a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the 2017 fall semester and earned a place on the dean’s list: James Goble of Hillsboro and James McConnaughey of Lynchburg.