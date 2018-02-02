Hamilton gives $8,000 back to Junior Fair

Hillsboro FFA member Hillary Hamilton did a little giving back to the community this past week. During the 2017 Highland County Fair Hamilton showed a variety of livestock, one of those being cattle. Hamilton had a very good year winning Grand Champion Market Steer, Grand Champion County Born and Bred and Reserve Champion Market Steer. With the winnings from her Reserve Champion Steer, Hamilton donated $8,000 back to the Junior Fair Board. “I did this because they do so much for the kids of Highland County. They give them so many opportunities to experience new things,” Hamilton said. In the photo, Hamilton (front, left) is shown handing over her Reserve Grand Champion check to Lauren Grover.

