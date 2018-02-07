Boyd, Franz to wed in October

Randy and Pam Osborn of Hillsboro, with Heath Boyd of Beavercreek, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Shelbi Leann Boyd, to Donald Wayne Franz. Don is the son of Sandra Franz and the late Ronald Franz of Lynchburg. Don and Shelbi are both 2009 graduates of Lynchburg-Clay High School. Shelbi graduated from Wright State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is currently employed as a registered nurse at Kettering Medical Center. Don received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Wright State University and is employed at Gleason Metrology Systems in Dayton. Don and Shelbi are planning a wedding for October of 2018.

Randy and Pam Osborn of Hillsboro, with Heath Boyd of Beavercreek, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Shelbi Leann Boyd, to Donald Wayne Franz. Don is the son of Sandra Franz and the late Ronald Franz of Lynchburg. Don and Shelbi are both 2009 graduates of Lynchburg-Clay High School. Shelbi graduated from Wright State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is currently employed as a registered nurse at Kettering Medical Center. Don received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Wright State University and is employed at Gleason Metrology Systems in Dayton. Don and Shelbi are planning a wedding for October of 2018. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Engagement-pic.jpg Randy and Pam Osborn of Hillsboro, with Heath Boyd of Beavercreek, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Shelbi Leann Boyd, to Donald Wayne Franz. Don is the son of Sandra Franz and the late Ronald Franz of Lynchburg. Don and Shelbi are both 2009 graduates of Lynchburg-Clay High School. Shelbi graduated from Wright State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is currently employed as a registered nurse at Kettering Medical Center. Don received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Wright State University and is employed at Gleason Metrology Systems in Dayton. Don and Shelbi are planning a wedding for October of 2018.