Hoxworth releases Best of 2017 Blood Drives

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, has released its Best of 2017 list of top-performing blood drives hosted by businesses, universities, high schools and hospitals, and several local entities are on the list.
“In order to collect necessary blood products, Hoxworth relies on local organizations to host regular blood drives throughout the year and assist with recruiting donors,” said Alecia Lipton, Hoxworth spokesperson. “Without the determination and giving spirit of these organizations and donors, we would have a hard time supporting patients in area hospitals in need of blood.”
For more information about hosting a blood drive through an organization or business, visit http://hoxworth.org/donors/host.html or call (513) 451-0910.
Top Business-Affiliated Drives
Fifth Third Bank
Gold Star Chili
P&G
General Electric
Ethicon
Cincinnati Financial
Kroger
Western & Southern
Montgomery Inn at The Boathouse
Robert Bosch Steering
Top High School Drives
Rising Sun High School
Moeller High School
Cooper High School
Ryle High School
Conner High School
Mt. Notre Dame High School
Mason High School
Princeton High School
Goshen High School
Hillsboro High School & Laurel Oaks Vocational School
Top University Drives
University of Cincinnati
Xavier University
Northern Kentucky University
Mount Saint Joseph
Thomas More College
Ivy Tech Community College
Cincinnati State Technical College
Chatfield College
Hondros College
Beckfield College
Top Hospital Drives
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
TriHealth
St. Elizabeth
The Christ Hospital
Mercy Regional Healthcare
Margaret Mary Hospital
Dearborn County Hospital
UC Health
Highland District Hospital
Adams County Regional Health System
Top Faith-Based Drives
Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive
St. Teresa’s Knights of Columbus
Trinity Lutheran Church – Mt. Healthy
St. George Church
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Sardinia Church of Christ
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
St. Columban Catholic Church
Cincinnati Church of Christ
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, was founded in 1938 and serves 31 hospitals in 18 counties in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana. Annually, Hoxworth collects more than 70,000 units of blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals.
Submitted by Alecia Lipton, community relations manager Hoxworth Blood Center.