Hoxworth releases Best of 2017 Blood Drives

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, has released its Best of 2017 list of top-performing blood drives hosted by businesses, universities, high schools and hospitals, and several local entities are on the list.

“In order to collect necessary blood products, Hoxworth relies on local organizations to host regular blood drives throughout the year and assist with recruiting donors,” said Alecia Lipton, Hoxworth spokesperson. “Without the determination and giving spirit of these organizations and donors, we would have a hard time supporting patients in area hospitals in need of blood.”

For more information about hosting a blood drive through an organization or business, visit http://hoxworth.org/donors/host.html or call (513) 451-0910.

Top Business-Affiliated Drives

Fifth Third Bank

Gold Star Chili

P&G

General Electric

Ethicon

Cincinnati Financial

Kroger

Western & Southern

Montgomery Inn at The Boathouse

Robert Bosch Steering

Top High School Drives

Rising Sun High School

Moeller High School

Cooper High School

Ryle High School

Conner High School

Mt. Notre Dame High School

Mason High School

Princeton High School

Goshen High School

Hillsboro High School & Laurel Oaks Vocational School

Top University Drives

University of Cincinnati

Xavier University

Northern Kentucky University

Mount Saint Joseph

Thomas More College

Ivy Tech Community College

Cincinnati State Technical College

Chatfield College

Hondros College

Beckfield College

Top Hospital Drives

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

TriHealth

St. Elizabeth

The Christ Hospital

Mercy Regional Healthcare

Margaret Mary Hospital

Dearborn County Hospital

UC Health

Highland District Hospital

Adams County Regional Health System

Top Faith-Based Drives

Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive

St. Teresa’s Knights of Columbus

Trinity Lutheran Church – Mt. Healthy

St. George Church

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

Sardinia Church of Christ

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church

St. Columban Catholic Church

Cincinnati Church of Christ

Corpus Christi Catholic Church

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, was founded in 1938 and serves 31 hospitals in 18 counties in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana. Annually, Hoxworth collects more than 70,000 units of blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals.

Submitted by Alecia Lipton, community relations manager Hoxworth Blood Center.