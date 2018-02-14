Adena to hold free Heart-to-Heart Talk

If you experience uneven heartbeats lasting several minutes, you could have atrial fibrillation (AFib). Join Adena Cardiologist Dr. John Keller as he discusses AFib and other heart conditions at Adena’s free heart-to-heart talk.

Understand your risks and symptoms and learn about the latest preventive strategies and treatment options to keep your heart beating strong.

Adena’s Heart and Vascular Center has earned a 5-star rating by Healthgrades for coronary intervention procedures and Adena Regional Medical Center has been named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by IBM Watson Health.

The talk will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Carlisle Building, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe.

Healthy sandwiches and refreshments will be served.

To register, visit www.adena.org/events or call 740-779-8664. Limited seating is available.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.