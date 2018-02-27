Hillsboro FFA annual fruit sale award winners

On Feb. 22, the Hillsboro FFA rewarded its members for the annual fruit sale. This year’s winners were Kirsten Harp, who won a $15 Wendy’s card; while Madi Stratton, Zane Adams and Spencer Rudy each won a $10 Dairy Queen gift card. Kennedi Claycomb won a $15 Taco Bell card; Adah Caroza won a $15 Subway gift card; Nate Sexton won an FFA watch; Lana Grover won a $25 gift card the Shop FFA; Grant Crum won a $50 gift card to shop FFA; Emily Pence, Taryn Magulac and Maddy Miller each won tumblers; Bryce Stanley won a wireless speaker; Jordan Williamson won a $100 gift card to Shop FFA; and Brittany Rhoads won a Chromebook laptop. Taryn Magulac said, “ It felt great to be recognized for the hard work we have all done.” Pictured (front row, l-r) Adah Caroza, Bryce Stanley, Grant Crum, Jordan Williamson, Lana Grover and Kennedi Claycomb; (second row, l-r) Zane Adams, Emily Pence, Spencer Rudy, Madi Stratton, Nathan Sexton, Brittany Rhoads, Kirsten Harp and Taryn Magulac.

On Feb. 22, the Hillsboro FFA rewarded its members for the annual fruit sale. This year’s winners were Kirsten Harp, who won a $15 Wendy’s card; while Madi Stratton, Zane Adams and Spencer Rudy each won a $10 Dairy Queen gift card. Kennedi Claycomb won a $15 Taco Bell card; Adah Caroza won a $15 Subway gift card; Nate Sexton won an FFA watch; Lana Grover won a $25 gift card the Shop FFA; Grant Crum won a $50 gift card to shop FFA; Emily Pence, Taryn Magulac and Maddy Miller each won tumblers; Bryce Stanley won a wireless speaker; Jordan Williamson won a $100 gift card to Shop FFA; and Brittany Rhoads won a Chromebook laptop. Taryn Magulac said, “ It felt great to be recognized for the hard work we have all done.” Pictured (front row, l-r) Adah Caroza, Bryce Stanley, Grant Crum, Jordan Williamson, Lana Grover and Kennedi Claycomb; (second row, l-r) Zane Adams, Emily Pence, Spencer Rudy, Madi Stratton, Nathan Sexton, Brittany Rhoads, Kirsten Harp and Taryn Magulac. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Fruit-Awards-pic.jpg On Feb. 22, the Hillsboro FFA rewarded its members for the annual fruit sale. This year’s winners were Kirsten Harp, who won a $15 Wendy’s card; while Madi Stratton, Zane Adams and Spencer Rudy each won a $10 Dairy Queen gift card. Kennedi Claycomb won a $15 Taco Bell card; Adah Caroza won a $15 Subway gift card; Nate Sexton won an FFA watch; Lana Grover won a $25 gift card the Shop FFA; Grant Crum won a $50 gift card to shop FFA; Emily Pence, Taryn Magulac and Maddy Miller each won tumblers; Bryce Stanley won a wireless speaker; Jordan Williamson won a $100 gift card to Shop FFA; and Brittany Rhoads won a Chromebook laptop. Taryn Magulac said, “ It felt great to be recognized for the hard work we have all done.” Pictured (front row, l-r) Adah Caroza, Bryce Stanley, Grant Crum, Jordan Williamson, Lana Grover and Kennedi Claycomb; (second row, l-r) Zane Adams, Emily Pence, Spencer Rudy, Madi Stratton, Nathan Sexton, Brittany Rhoads, Kirsten Harp and Taryn Magulac.