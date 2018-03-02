36th Senior Citizens Art Show and Essay Contest

The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. (AAA7) eill hold its 36th annual Senior Citizens Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest that is approaching soon.

This year’s event will be held May 21-25 (Monday through Friday) and May 29 to June 1 (Tuesday through Friday) at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande.

Anyone who is 55 years of age or older may participate. The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. requests no more than three entries in the art show per participant, and one entry per person in each category for the Essay/Poetry Contest. The event’s official application form includes a list of the rules and guidelines.

Examples of art categories include acrylic, charcoal, counted cross stitch, mixed media, oil, pastels, pencil and photography. Judging themes include abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits (humans), seascape, and still life.

Artwork can be submitted through your local senior center in the 10 counties included in the AAA7’s District (Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton) until Monday, April 23, or the AAA7 administrative offices, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande, by Monday, April 30.

Essay and poetry entries should be no more than 1,000 words in length and, if possible, should be typed. There is no subject for entries and participants are asked to be creative. Essay and poetry entries must be submitted to the Area Agency on Aging District 7 Office no later than April 30. If interested in submitting an entry, participants are asked to mail two copies of their entry to: Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.; Attn: Jenni Lewis; F32-URG, P.O. Box 500; Rio Grande, Ohio 45674.

Those who are interested in either submitting an artwork or essay/poetry entry must obtain an application and rules form which is located on the agency’s website at www.aaa7.org. Once at the site, click on the “About AAA7” link. Once there, click the “Special Events” link followed by “Art Show and Poetry/Essay Contest.” You will find a flyer and application form for the event. You may also call the AAA7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 to request a hard copy application form mailed to you.

Winners for the contest will be announced the day of the Tea Reception on Friday, June 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the Esther Allen Greer Museum. All participants, their guests, and community visitors are welcome to attend.

For more details about the Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest and/or to request an application form, call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

Submitted by Jenni Dovyak-Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.