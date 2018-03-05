Ohio Bankers push for regulation in Washington, D.C.

More than 100 Ohio Bankers League members returned from Washington, D.C. last week after three days of successful advocacy on behalf of the Ohio banking industry at the annual OBL D.C. Fly-in.

Bankers urged legislators to pass tailored regulatory reform, establish a uniform national data security standard and level the taxation playing field with credit unions. Banks have been drastically impacted by the thousands of pages of additional regulations that have been added since the financial crisis, some of which have hurt their ability to lend and act as economic engines in communities across Ohio.

“We are pleased that for the most part legislators appreciate the intolerable regulatory burden that has been placed on Ohio banks over the past 10 years,” added OBL Chairman Mike Pell. “We look forward to seeing much-needed progress on regulatory relief in the coming weeks.”

“We are indebted to our strong delegation of 104 bankers who came from every corner of Ohio to join us on Capitol Hill,” added OBL General Counsel Jeff Quayle. “The industry’s message really resonated at this year’s Fly-in and we expect to see positive action as a result.”

Legislation currently in the U.S. Senate, SB 2155, will address some of the most pressing issues currently impacting community banks, like restrictions around mortgage lending, harmful capital guidelines and other overly complex financial rules. The changes will allow Ohio banks to continue to serve their customers and communities without compromising safety and soundness.

Submitted by Elena Zint, marketing/retail banking manager, First State Bank.

