4-H means hard work, family, loyalty

I have been in 4-H for over 10 years and I wouldn’t change a second of it. To put it simply, 4-H is my home.

I have made friendships with people that I would have never meet without 4-H.

I believe 4-H represents integrity, dedication, fairness, creativity, leadership and friendship. It has helped me to become a strong, outspoken person from a shy awkward kid. The term 4-H has many different meanings, each unique to each 4-Her. To me it means hard work, family and loyalty.

Submitted by Lynette Hamilton, Premier Showmen 4-H Club adviser.