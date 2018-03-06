Music at St. Mary’s resumes this month

The Music at St. Mary’s Concert Series will resume with two special programs in March.

The Cincinnati Dulcimer Society will perform on Sunday, March 18 at 3 p.m. This group was founded in 1979 to keep the Appalachian or lap dulcimer music from being lost to the local region. After presenting a program of traditional tunes, the society will provide a mini-lesson to interested audience members who wish to experience playing a mountain dulcimer.

The society meets monthly at the Sharon Woods Center and offers lessons and open jam sessions where they welcome other acoustic musicians.

On Sunday, March 25 at 3 p.m. there will be a program of music for the Lenten season performed by John Glaze on St. Mary’s historic organ. Jenny Harner will accompany him on flute and Lynn Lowell will offer music on the piano.

Both concerts will be at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, located at 234 N. High St. in Hillsboro. Admission is free with donations welcome and the entertainment will be followed by light refreshments and a chance to meet with the performers.

For further information contact www.masmhillsboro.weebly.com.

Submitted by Deanna Flinn.