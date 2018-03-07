Engineer’s office announces summer hours

Effective April 2 through Oct. 4, the Highland County Engineer’s Office and Highland County Highway Department will be working four 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All business should be conducted during those hours. The office and highway garage will be closed all day Fridays effective with the above dates.

After hours emergencies will continue to be handled by calling the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

Submitted by P. Dean Otworth, Highland County engineer.