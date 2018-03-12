SSCC Career Readiness Workshop

A Career Readiness Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23, at the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

The event is presented by the college’s Adult Opportunity Center and co-sponsored by Aspire, The Reserves Network, Staffmark, Tanger Outlets, and G&J Pepsi. The workshop will include:

• Educational resources – SSCC/AOC staff and the college’s recruiting team will be on hand to discuss free services;

• Dress for success – Provided by Tanger Outlets, learn what to wear and what not to wear on a job interview;

• Mock interviews – Learn how to prepare for a job interview with these must-do tips; and

• Employment agencies – Local agencies will hold open interviews.

The first 50 people who register for the workshop will be entered for a chance to win a $25 gas card and gift bag. All participants are welcome to refreshments and giveaways.

Registration for the workshop is encouraged, but not required. Call SSCC’s Adult Opportunity Center at 800-628-7722, ext. 2687, or email aoc@sscc.edu, to reserve your spot.

Submitted by Kris Cross, director of public relations, Southern State Community College.