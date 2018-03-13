Honored for 75 years of conservation

The Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts celebrated its 75th annual Conservation Partnership Conference on Feb. 25-27 at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus with the theme “From Dust to Diamonds.”

The Highland Soil and Water District (SWCD) Board of Supervisors and staff joined fellow conservation leaders and partners for this special anniversary event that included a live taping of the Ohio Farm Bureau’s Town Hall Meeting focusing on conservation. During the gala reception held on Tuesday, Feb 27, the Highland SWCD was honored with a special award for being the first district formed in Ohio on April 18, 1942 and celebrating 75 years of conservation excellence.

The 75th Annual Conservation Partnership meeting was a vibrant opportunity to honor the past, treasure the present and shape the future of conservation.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD district operations manager.

The Highland SWCD was presented with a special award for 75 years of conservation excellence from the Ohio Federation of Soil and Conservation Districts. Pictured, from left, are SWCD Supervisor Jim Carr, OFSWCD President Harold Neuenschwander, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels, SWCD Operations Manager Pam Bushelman, NRCS State Conservationist Terry Cosby, SWCD Supervisor Dan Chambers, DSWC Chief Kirk Hines, SWCD Technician Chuck Williams, SWCD Supervisor Larry Shannon and Senator Bob Peterson. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_SWCD-pic.jpg The Highland SWCD was presented with a special award for 75 years of conservation excellence from the Ohio Federation of Soil and Conservation Districts. Pictured, from left, are SWCD Supervisor Jim Carr, OFSWCD President Harold Neuenschwander, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels, SWCD Operations Manager Pam Bushelman, NRCS State Conservationist Terry Cosby, SWCD Supervisor Dan Chambers, DSWC Chief Kirk Hines, SWCD Technician Chuck Williams, SWCD Supervisor Larry Shannon and Senator Bob Peterson.