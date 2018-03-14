McClain FFA competes at Miami Trace Invitational

On March 10, 28 members of the McClain FFF Chapter attended the Miami Trace Invitational. The livestock team placed second overall. Members included Ethan Cockerill, Garrett Brewer, Kelli Uhrig, Bryn Karnes, Emily Jones, Destiny Trefz, Abby Dhume, Eric Anderson, Josie Crabtree, Caleb Cook, Noah Reeves, Heidi Rolfe, Brooke Kline, Natalie Rolfe, Haley Hinkle, Owen Kline, Kaeli Anderson and Ella Osborne. The poultry team placed sixth overall. The team consisted of Taylor Harper, Mallory Faulconer, Kenzie Hester, Maysun Faulconer, Alex Snyder and Carter Campbell. The equine team placed 10th overall and the team was made up of Cheyanne Watson, Kaitlin Kellis, Teagan White and Ethan Taylor.

