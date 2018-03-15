Hillsboro H.S. class of 1983 planning 35-year reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1983 will hold its 35th class reunion Saturday, June 23 at the Hillsboro Elks Country Club. The evening will begin with a social hour from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with music and dancing to follow. The Elk House Restaurant will provide appetizers throughout the evening and will be open for guests who wish to purchase additional food. The cost of the event will be $15 per person. In addition to evening activities, there will be a golf outing for classmates and their guests on the morning of the 23rd. Golfing will begin at 8 a.m. and those who plan to attend should RSVP to Tim Hagan at thagan@cinci.rr.com. Classmates who are on Facebook can find more information on the event page, “Hillsboro High Class of “83” 35th Year Class Reunion.” Due to financial constraints, invitations are not being sent and local classmates are encouraged to reach out to friends who no longer live in the area. For more information, contact Bev Glasgo Mullikin at BeverlyMullikin1@gmail.com or Sharon Greene Bick at sharonbick65@gmail.com. Class members are pictured above at their 30-year reunion in 2013.

The Hillsboro High School class of 1983 will hold its 35th class reunion Saturday, June 23 at the Hillsboro Elks Country Club. The evening will begin with a social hour from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with music and dancing to follow. The Elk House Restaurant will provide appetizers throughout the evening and will be open for guests who wish to purchase additional food. The cost of the event will be $15 per person. In addition to evening activities, there will be a golf outing for classmates and their guests on the morning of the 23rd. Golfing will begin at 8 a.m. and those who plan to attend should RSVP to Tim Hagan at thagan@cinci.rr.com. Classmates who are on Facebook can find more information on the event page, “Hillsboro High Class of “83” 35th Year Class Reunion.” Due to financial constraints, invitations are not being sent and local classmates are encouraged to reach out to friends who no longer live in the area. For more information, contact Bev Glasgo Mullikin at BeverlyMullikin1@gmail.com or Sharon Greene Bick at sharonbick65@gmail.com. Class members are pictured above at their 30-year reunion in 2013. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Class-of-83-pic.jpg The Hillsboro High School class of 1983 will hold its 35th class reunion Saturday, June 23 at the Hillsboro Elks Country Club. The evening will begin with a social hour from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with music and dancing to follow. The Elk House Restaurant will provide appetizers throughout the evening and will be open for guests who wish to purchase additional food. The cost of the event will be $15 per person. In addition to evening activities, there will be a golf outing for classmates and their guests on the morning of the 23rd. Golfing will begin at 8 a.m. and those who plan to attend should RSVP to Tim Hagan at thagan@cinci.rr.com. Classmates who are on Facebook can find more information on the event page, “Hillsboro High Class of “83” 35th Year Class Reunion.” Due to financial constraints, invitations are not being sent and local classmates are encouraged to reach out to friends who no longer live in the area. For more information, contact Bev Glasgo Mullikin at BeverlyMullikin1@gmail.com or Sharon Greene Bick at sharonbick65@gmail.com. Class members are pictured above at their 30-year reunion in 2013.