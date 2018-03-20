Good News hosts Regional Transition Expo

On Friday, March 16 the second annual Regional Transition Expo was held at the Good News Gathering Church located in Hillsboro. The Transition Expo was sponsored by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities and the Region 14 Transition Council.

There were 27 vendors/businesses present that shared great tips on how to train for and apply for a new career. Fifteen of the 18 school districts located in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties participated in the event. Nearly 300 high school students with disabilities came dressed for success, prepared to meet local employers and education experts.

The students attended three learning sessions on: What Not to Say or Wear; Work Ethic; and Their Own Elevator Speech.

Many thanks go to Kroger from Washington C.H. and Hillsboro and Walmart in Hillsboro for providing lunch the day for everyone in attendance. Additionally, a thank you goes out to the Bright Local Schools Honor Society and Fairfield Local Schools Honor Society for their help with serving and cleaning up lunch and assisting the students participating in the Transition Expo.

For more information about the Regional Transition Expo, or if you would like to be involved in the Expo next year, contact Amy Luttrell at 937-393-1904, ext. 2142.

Submitted by Amy Luttrell, Region 14/Hopewell Center.

Students are shown participating in the What Not to Say or Wear Session presented by representatives of Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.