Rosenberger honors OSHP Trooper of Year

Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) presented a resolution on the House floor this week to honor Trooper Brittany Noah, the 2017 Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Noah was selected for her outstanding service and dedication to the patrol, including her leadership abilities, professionalism, and cooperation with her supervisors, colleagues, and the public. In addition to this accomplishment, she received the 2017 Wilmington Post and Wilmington District Trooper of the Year.

“I was honored to recognize Trooper Noah’s accomplishment in House session today,” said Rosenberger. “I am especially proud that she represents the patrol post in Wilmington and know that the community and Ohio as a whole are better because of her service.”

Noah joined the OSHP in 2012 and has served at the Wilmington Post ever since.

Submitted by Ohio House of Representatives Majority Communications Department.

Ohio Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger is pictured with 2017 Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year Brittany Noah. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Trooper-of-Year-pic.jpg Ohio Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger is pictured with 2017 Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year Brittany Noah.