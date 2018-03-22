Laurel Oaks students headed to state competition

Seventeen health care students from the Laurel Oaks Career Campus are headed to state HOSA — Future Healthcare Professionals competition after showing their skills and knowledge in regional competition.

The competition events were either individual or team activities. They typically included a 50-100 question test of specific knowledge. Some events required students to demonstrate their health care knowledge and skills in a mock scenario.

Top Laurel Oaks finishers, along with their home school and career program at Laurel Oaks, were:

• Sierra Smith of Blanchester, a senior in Exercise Science, first place in the Sports Medicine event.

• Carson Smith and Katie Fyffe (Wilmington), Exercise Science, first place in Health Career Display (team event).

• Joseph Haynie (Clinton-Massie), Exercise Science, first place in Healthy Lifestyle.

• Sarah Wilson (Greenfield McClain), Health Technology, first place in Extemporaneous Writing.

• Aidan Chaney (Hillsboro), Exercise Science, second place in Sports Medicine.

• Courtney Fyffe (Wilmington), Health Technology, second place in Medical Math.

• Halie Gibson (Wilmington), Dental Assisting, second place in Nutrition.

• Kelsey Graves (Greenfield McClain), Dental Assisting, second place in Dental Terminology.

• Megan Highlander (Blanchester), Health Technology, second place in Medical Photography.

• Joseph Marburger (Clinton-Massie), Dental Assisting, second place in Dental Science.

• Maggie Wiederhold (Lynchburg-Clay), Health Technology, third place in Prepared Speech.

• Ryleigh Kidder (East Clinton), Madison Tayor (East Clinton), Sidney Chapin (Blanchester) and Lindsey Hawkins (Fairfield), Health Technology, third place in HOSA Bowl.

Great Oaks offers over 30 career programs for high school students, including health care programs in Dental Assisting, Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, Health Technology, Secondary Practical Nursing, and Surgical Technology.

HOSA—Future Healthcare Professionals is a national student organization dedicated to health care education.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.